Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Good News

Port Kembla businesses donate to get Mission to Seafarers a new bus

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 6 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Ernst, Port Authority of NSW and John Kewa, Mission to Seafarers, with the new bus. Picture by Adam McLean
Peter Ernst, Port Authority of NSW and John Kewa, Mission to Seafarers, with the new bus. Picture by Adam McLean

When the Port Kembla Mission to Seafarers' bus was totalled, chaplain John Kewa told other port users that the Missions services were being reduced expecting not much more than a few emails in return acknowledging the unfortunate accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.