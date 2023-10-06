When the Port Kembla Mission to Seafarers' bus was totalled, chaplain John Kewa told other port users that the Missions services were being reduced expecting not much more than a few emails in return acknowledging the unfortunate accident.
But on Friday, October 6 Mr Kewa and the service he runs received a brand new 12 seater bus, funded by donations from other businesses around the port.
After that first email went out, Peter Ernst, coordinator of the Port Kembla welfare committee began speaking with a few of his colleagues around the port about how they could assist the Mission.
Mr Ernst, who in his day job is the head of regional ports at the Port AUthority of NSW, was one of those who spearheaded the vaccination drive at Port Kembla for seafarers during the COVID epidemic, and knew intimately how essential the work that the Mission did, and how it was appreciated by seafarers.
"Just last week, there was a seafarer that needed some medical care, and the Mission was there immediately to take this person to hospital and stayed with them," Mr Ernst said.
After a few phone calls, the donations started to roll in, a thousand dollars here, $10,000 there, and in 10 days, the port community had raised $80,000, more than enough to cover the cost of replacing the van.
"I did not ask for $1," Mr Kewa said.
This is not the first time the Port Kembla community has rallied around the Mission to Seafarers and its humble brick building on the corner of Darcy Street and Five Islands Road.
When the Ruby Princess plague ship had to dock in Port Kembla, the Mission gathered community donations to give out over 1400 care packages for the locked down crew.
Similarly, when instances of seafarer exploitation and substandard conditions have been uncovered, as on the MV Maryam in 2021, the Mission has provided immediate assistance to the seafarers.
But beyond these headlines, every week the Mission is picking up seafarers on shore leave to have some time on solid ground, including trips to shops, bushwalks or just having a moment to call home for those workers who spend nine months or more on the high seas.
Often overlooked, Mr Kewa said it was these men and women who supported the lifestyles that residents in the Illawarra enjoyed.
"Cargo volume we can calculate, profit and loss we can calculate, but something we cannot measure is the goodwill we find in this community."
