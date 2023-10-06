Music festival pill testing will save lives

Why has it taken an apparently preventable double tragedy at a Sydney music festival to reignite the pill-testing debate?
It is now almost four years since a NSW coroner recommended the introduction of pill testing, the decriminalisation of personal drug use and the scrapping of sniffer dogs at music festivals.
The coroner was investigating the deaths of six young people who had used ecstasy at music festivals between 2017 and 2019.
While these measures were a bridge too far for the then Berejiklian government they have been adopted in the ACT. The Barr government introduced voluntary pill testing at music festivals just before COVID-19. Legislation decriminalising the use of a wide range of illicit drugs in the ACT takes effect on October 28.
These socially progressive measures, which redefine personal drug use as a medical issue rather than a law and order problem, were modelled on what is considered as best practice in many overseas jurisdictions.
Drug testing at ACT music festivals has, according to experts such as Dr David Caldicott, already saved lives. Tests carried out on pills at one festival before the pandemic identified potentially lethal pills which were then voluntarily disposed of. Dr Caldicott says pill testing is not the licence to consume and abuse that its critics claim it to be.
What it does do is allow festival goers to interact with a medical professional and to have a conversation about the wisdom of consuming their pills.
"We never tell anyone that their drug is safe," Dr Caldicott said.
A review of the festival testing trial by ANU researchers concluded the service had "impacted positively on patron knowledge, attitudes and behaviours".
Experience has shown the use of sniffer dogs is considerably more likely to cause deaths or serious side effects as people can panic and take all their drugs in one go in order to avoid being busted.
The big question is whether or not NSW, which hosts more major music festivals than any other Australian jurisdiction, will be willing to reconsider the current blanket "no" stance on testing in light of the recent deaths and hospitalisations.
