Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

White kookaburra spotted, photographed in Figtree this week

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 6 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 6:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rare white kookaburra photographed by Eve Tee in Figtree this week. Picture courtesy Eve Tee.
A rare white kookaburra photographed by Eve Tee in Figtree this week. Picture courtesy Eve Tee.

At first the kookaburra looks like perhaps it might have ... forgot to put its feathers on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.