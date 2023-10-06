At first the kookaburra looks like perhaps it might have ... forgot to put its feathers on.
But after a few double takes, it becomes clear there can only be one bird shaped like this - the rare white kookaburra.
These pictures were captured by Wollongong woman Eve Tee this week in Figtree, and the sight was remarkable enough she sent them in to the Mercury.
The bird is not an albino, as some may assume, but most likely living with a condition called leucism.
This is a genetic condition which makes the kookaburra's feathers and beak - and sometimes skin - white, and it doesn't seem to be a barrier to getting along with the rest of the flock.
In fact, there have been at least five white kookaburras identified in the Wollongong and Shellharbour area, particularly around the Blackbutt Forest Reserve at Shellharbour and Killalea Regional Park.
Dedicated birdwatchers at the Illawarra Birders group keep track of the individual markings on the white kookaburras - small patches of darker shades which make it possible to identify individuals.
Experts such as Ralph Stadus have said the white kookaburras live happily with other kookas in the intergenerational groups the birds prefer, making it likely the leucism gene is passed down along family lines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.