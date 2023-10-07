Illawarra's hot snap takes a break, for a few days anyway

Cool conditions over the weekend will play into the hands of firefighters on the South Coast ahead of a slight rise in temperatures next week.
Coastal showers are forecast on Saturday, helping the Rural Fire Service to get on top of 20 or more blazes yet to be contained.
Despite the calmer conditions, more than 400 firefighters are on the ground across the state, along with 200 personnel in incident management teams.
The troublesome Coolagolite blaze in the Bega Valley is under control and continues to burn within containment lines. It has a footprint of more than 6900 hectares.
"Crews are taking advantage of the conditions to work towards strengthening containment lines and mop up and blackout fires," operational officer Emilie Koek said on Friday afternoon.
The blaze destroyed at least two homes and impacted several others before a cool change gave firefighters the upper hand earlier this week.
Assesssment crews said 19 sheds were either destroyed or damaged.
Backburning will continue today to strengthen containment lines while favourable weekend conditions are expected, however there continues to be an increased risk of falling trees and pockets of active fire.
The weather across the Illawarra has returned to a more settled pattern with temperatures expected in the early 20s over the weekend.
There's a slight chance of a shower on Saturday but through to Tuesday, temps are likely to remain in the low to mid 20s at best.
Tops of 25 and 29 are expected on Wednesday and Thursday respectively in Wollongong.
