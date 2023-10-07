The Mercury in 1954: Teen to face court over murder

A 17-year-old Warrawong man described by his father as "no good" was committed to trial over the murder of a night watchman.
At the committal hearing, police said James Hawkins was found in a vacant lot at Warrawong bleeding to death from a bullet wound to the shoulder.
The police allege Stipo Jezedzic had shot Hawkins after being disturbed while trying to break into a nearby office.
Testifying in court, Detective Inspector Aldridge said while searching the Jezedzic house, the father put his hand on his daughter's head and said "girl good, girl good, boy no good".
Police found property stolen from a Warrawong school, including a radio, but Jezedzic denied shooting Hawkins.
He later admitted he'd done it, saying he was frightened when Hawkins kept coming towards him.
In the subsequent trial, Jezedzic was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, avoiding a death sentence because he was under 18 at the time.
