Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1954: Teen to face court over murder

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 8 2023 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 17-year-old was sent to trial over the murder of a night watchman in Warrawong in 1954.
A 17-year-old was sent to trial over the murder of a night watchman in Warrawong in 1954.

Looking back at October 9, 1954

A 17-year-old Warrawong man described by his father as "no good" was committed to trial over the murder of a night watchman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.