A wall of the Woonona Surf Club has been knocked down after a car drove into it on Saturday.
The damage is to the western wall of the surf club that faces the shared pathway, just metres from the beach car park.
A wooden bollard directly opposite the damaged wall has been knocked down.
A police spokeswoman said the accident occurred around noon on Saturday when a black Toyota RAV4 hit the wall.
The spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle contacted police and details were exchanged.
A police investigation will determine how the incident happened but the spokeswoman said at this stage it was being treated as a single vehicle accident.
A Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said temporary fencing had been placed around the accident site.
"The area has been fenced off and this week staff will investigate the extent of the damage and the steps required to repair the wall," the spokeswoman said
"The damage has not affected the operations of Woonona Surf Club.''
