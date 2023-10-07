Northern Districts' Cricket Illawarra T20 title defence took a blow at the first hurdle after they went down by four wickets against Wollongong in the opening round.
The match was a grand final replay of the one-day competition in 2022/23. Wollongong picked up a crucial first round win, chasing down the Butchers' total with two overs to spare at Hollymount Park.
Northern Districts won the toss and elected to bat. In the end it was a pretty poor looking scorecard with the exception of opener Mason Broadhead (52) and first drop Daniel Wark (36) in an effort of 9/118 after 20 overs.
It was backs against the wall straight away for the defending champions with no batsman (other than Broadhead and Wark) producing a score over 10.
A lot can be said for the extremely economical bowling performances by Wollongong, in particular Pushpinder Jassal (2-23), David Wood (2-10) and Jayden Zahra-Smith (1-23). Josh Campbell also picked up three wickets (3-31).
Wollongong went in to bat and at was an inspired performance from number three Cooper Maddison, scoring 65.
Despite the defeat, Northern Districts captain Sam Hobson heaped praise on Maddinson and Wollongong.
"Cooper Maddinson who made 65, he batted really well," he said.
"He took advantage of the small boundary against our spinners and he did really well and won the game for them almost. I was still pretty pleased with our bowling efforts. But as it is in T20s, one batsman comes off and that can be enough.
"We knew it would be a tough game. The loss was definitely not expected but we knew it was going to be a tough game going in. I thought we still played pretty well and we made it close in the end, so not too disappointed.
"But obviously you'd like to get the win, especially at the start of the year. We started well. We got both their openers relatively cheaply. So we were quite happy with that."
The Butchers' captain also made comment of both Broadhead and Wark, the team's star batsman on the day.
"They batted really well for us, especially Daniel pushing the pace along a bit. And then Mason, without them we obviously wouldn't have got to the total we got. They gave us a chance to defend the runs. So they batted brilliantly for the first game of the year."
Hobson said the team would be looking forward to taking advantage of the double header in the competition next weekend.
"Hopefully we can get two wins there. We definitely need to bounce back pretty quickly given there's only five games in the T20 comp. We feel we've got some more winnable games ahead, so we'll definitely be looking to do that."
It was a brilliant start for the Illawarra Passionate Cricket Club (IPCC) in their inaugural match in the competition, defeating Corrimal by eight wickets. They of course replaced Helensburgh in the league after they dropped out.
In the other Cricket Illawarra round one fixtures, Keira chased down Balgownie's total of 79 in 10 overs, Port Kembla defeated Dapto by 21 runs and last year's T20 grand finalists UOW got their season off to a great start with an eight wicket win against Wests.
There will be another double header the following week (October 21), before the grand final is played the following Sunday (October 29).
The Cricket Illawarra one-day competition begins October 28.
