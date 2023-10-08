Shellharbour have sent an early warning sign to the South Coast Cricket competition after knocking off defending grand final champions and long-time league dominator, Lake Illawarra.
City ended up winning the match by 13 runs after posting 176. Lake Illawarra bowled them out for that total after 49 overs. A 57 off 74 balls from Alexander Brown was the highlight for Shellharbour in the first innings at Howard Fowles Oval.
The match looked all but certain to be heading Lake's way, but a brilliant bowling effort from Shellharbour restricted the defending champions. In the end, they were bowled out 163 in the 46th over.
It could be argued that the match was won by Brown after his important knock of 57 before he took 4-24 with the ball after his 10 overs.
There were impressive spells from Brenton Geribo (3-28) as well as Hunter Ockenden (1-31) and Jack McDonald (1-33).
Despite feeling that their total of 176 was not enough after the first innings, Shellharbour captain Ned Taylor said he was confident of his bowling attack to get the job done.
"I don't think anything under 200 is enough when you're playing at Lake Illawarra," he said.
"They're such an experienced and talented side. So we felt we were probably a bit short in terms of the total we presented. But anything's defendable. With that in mind we just chipped and grinded and we got into the fight and came out with a result.
"Typically in past seasons it's a tight scrappy game that might have evaded us. So that was good to change it up a bit and walk away with the result."
Despite the massive result, Taylor added that the team would not be getting ahead of themselves.
"[Our goal] is just to take it a game at a time. I think if you get too far ahead of yourself you lose focus and lose track of where you need to be round-by-round," the skipper added.
"But obviously we have one eye on being there or thereabouts to Christmas and then being able to push on from there and be there for semis.
"We're no different but we just want to be able to put together some consistent cricket, consistent results and win those little tight scrappy games that potentially haven't been there for us in the past.
"But we're just taking it one week at a time. But yeah, finals cricket is where it's at for everyone."
In the other matches in the opening round of the South Coast Cricket competition, Bay and Basin defeated North Nowra by 14 runs, Kiama won by five wickets against Albion Park, Kooka beat Bomaderry by five wickets.
Berry-Shoalhaven had a huge victory against last season's grand finalists and minor premiers The Rail, winning by 18 runs. It was a massive effort from Tom Fletcher from the Magpies, hitting 87 runs.
Ex Servos had the bye.
