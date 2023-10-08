As the Hawks home clash with the Phoenix headed down the stretch on Saturday night, coach Jacob Jackomas felt a new sensation; confidence.
It wasn't utterly foreign, but it had been a while since he'd felt it. It stands to reason given a brutal run of 11 losses by single-digit margins last season, seven of them by two-score margins and two by a single point. They led one of those with 16 left, and another with just two seconds on the clock.
Three-quarter-time margins tell a similar story, with the Hawks leading or tied at the final break three times and within five points a further five times without converting it to a win.
The difficulty closing undoubtedly came down to personnel given the Hawks did not have a full complement of imports in 10 of the 11 losses and lost two import point-guards (Justin Robinson and Peyton Siva) to season-ending injuries.
A returned Robinson provided a glaring reminder of what the Hawks lacked last season, with his inspired rear-guard action getting his team home against the Phoenix.
With just eight points and an assist at the half, Robinson had 12 points, three assists and drew an offensive foul in the fourth quarter. It wad the type of showing that could have got a game Hawks over hump countless times last season.
"We were in this situation a lot last year and it just proves that you need those good players," Jackomas said.
"Nothing against a guys last year, don't get me wrong, but at the end of the day you need closers. You need guys that you bring in to close games and obviously being able to have a full deck of cards at the end of the game was really good.
"The 32-33 minutes for Justin and Tyler (Harvey), it's a bit much, but there were a lot of stoppages. There was the unsportsmanlike [foul], some timeouts where we were able to stretch them a little bit minutes-wise.
"With the experience and the pressure that the guys went through last year, guys like Sam (Froling), guys like Wani (Swak Lo Buluk) they weren't going to lose. I was pretty comfortable."
The Hawks faithful in the arena could have been forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu when their team was on the wrong end of a pair of two dubious calls in the space of four seconds late in the third term.
Harvey was pinged on a 50-50 unsportsmanlike foul on Gary Browne, but it was a subsequent foul called on Robinson that truly raised the ire of the Hawks bench.
Jackomas unsuccessfully challenged the call despite replays seemingly supporting the Hawks cause, with Browne heading to the line for three freebies that put the visitors back in front with seven minutes left.
It was the type of scenario that saw the Hawks hit the skids on multiple occasions last season but, having had to draw on an inexperienced roster last season, Jackomas said it was refreshing to have senior players take matters out of his hands.
"We had a timeout [there] and it had nothing to do with me," Jackomas said.
"They revamped themselves, everyone calmed down, they were all locked into each other. There was a lot of bad things that we had to deal with, but there were good signs team-wise that we've been battling for a long time that way.
"I think Sam yelled something, I don't know what it was, it seemed highly motivational. He said something, J-Rob's an emotional guy, he looked cool, calm, Tyler's in a good spot right now. There was confidence.
"I felt good after that even though we were two down. It's not going to be perfect all game, but I'm really proud of the way they dealt with different situations in that space."
As it finished, the Hawks racked up their biggest score since 2019, with the second unit producing some key contributions despite Jackomas notably reducing bench minutes from the season-opener.
Hyunjung Lee's 3-3 from long range, including back-to-back daggers in the fourth proved crucial, as did an efficient eight at 3-5 in just 10 minutes from veteran Todd Blanchfield.
"We do have a few weapons that [scoring way] way," Jackomas said.
"Certain guys come in, your Blanchfield with his eight, Hyunjung came in with a quick nine and went whack, whack, whack.
"We do have the ability to do that when we get guys like that who can come cold off the bench and hit [shots]. The main guys played great, but certain guys that play roles came in and did their jobs as well."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.