Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

All the photos from the much-loved annual Scarborough Art Show 2023

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 8 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People on the hunt for a new painting to hang on the wall turned out to the Scarborough Art Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.