The 25th annual Scarborough Art Show draws a crowd

People on the hunt for a new painting to hang on the wall turned out to the Scarborough Art Show.
The annual event at the Scarborough Public School was celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and saw plenty of people turning up on Saturday and Sunday.
The art show is the school's major fundraising event and has been a key event for the artist community.
The past 24 art shows have funded playground seating, air conditioning in all rooms, laptops and iPads, and a defibrillator.
