Stuart Park was a riot of colour on Sunday morning as people were coated with colourful powder.
The Colour Frenzy event, which supports local animal rescue services, saw people run through various stations, where they were coated with powder.
There was also a bubble station, which saw kids - and adults - make their way through the bubbles.
It was all set up on a 1.25-kilometre loop, with some people opting to go for all four laps to ensure a nice even colour coating.
