Wollongong's Yes campaigners' show of strength at North Gong beach

Scroll down for more photos
It was all action at North Wollongong on Sunday - the colour run, nippers and the final beach picnic for the city's Yes campaigners.
Not only did the Yes team enjoy their "swim out, sit in" they also wound back the clock and tried aerobics "Yes-style".
Beyond the fun, there was a serious message as the Voice referendum date looms next weekend.
Jeremy Lasek addressed the crowd and here's a part of the speech he delivered.
"In the past three months I've met strangers I now call friends. And I've learned life lessons which will stick with me long after the last vote is counted in this referendum.
"Uncle Richard has reminded me that this vote isn't just about First Nations people in our community.
"It's for those doing it tough in the regions and in the bush, whose life expectancy is about 10 years shorter than the rest of us.
"I've listened to the wisdom of another Indigenous leader, Dr Jodie Edwards, who reminds us of the amazing ancient history of this place, once called Gondwana, dating back 65,000 years.
"Long, long before the ships came to Sydney Harbour people lived here and cared for this Country. They were our first farmers. They were our first doctors. They were our first scientists and our first astronomers.
"My friend Jaymee from Woolyungah Indigenous Centre at the University told me when we first met back in June. In 1967, Australia took a big step. We voted in huge numbers back then to recognise our First Nations people in our constitution.
"There wasn't a scare campaign, no lies, no misinformation, the race card stayed in the pack because racism is a scourge, and it is evil and it has no place in this country.
"Jaymee told me, in 1967 we voted to see our First Nation's people. It wasn't a big ask.
"In 2023, now we can see our First Nations people, they're asking that we hear them. Through The Voice. It's not a big ask."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.