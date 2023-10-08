Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

NBL: Hawks marquee men answer the call a week after crumbling to the Kings

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 8 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra captain Sam Froling says the Hawks big guns knew they had to fire against South East Melbourne on Saturday after copping a rare public clip from coach Jacob Jackomas on the back of a first-up defeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Shellharbour send warning shot to South Coast Cricket after Lake Illawarra win
It was a day to remember for Alexander Brown as Shellharbour defeated Lake Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour beat the defending South Coast Cricket champs.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.