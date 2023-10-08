Illawarra captain Sam Froling says the Hawks big guns knew they had to fire against South East Melbourne on Saturday after copping a rare public clip from coach Jacob Jackomas on the back of a first-up defeat.
Looking to tip their campaign off with a win on their home floor last weekend, Jackomas was forced to look well into his second unit as the Hawks struggled to stay with the new-look Kings, with 10 Hawks taking the floor before quarter-time.
An unlikely line-up of Biwali Bayles, Dan Grida, Hyunjung Lee and Mason Peatling pulled the Hawks back into the clash that ultimately ended in defeat, as Jackomas's approach attracting scrutiny in the aftermath.
He subsequently called on the Hawks' marquee men to lift and gave them every opportunity to do so against the Phoenix, with four of the five starters logging 25-plus minutes.
Grida played just short of nine minutes after earning a start, but back-court duo Tyler Harvey and Justin Robinson both logged 32 and 33 minutes respectively.
It saw them combine for 46 points, with Froling contributing 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes on court. All up, the co-captains and two imports combined for 73 points in a reduced rotation.
Froling said the senior group took upon itself to answer the call with the possibility of a horror 0-2 start at home looming.
"Over the preseason and probably the first game we weren't good enough," Froling said of the starters.
"I think we were all sitting there and each of us wanted to improve on last week, we wanted to get better. You look at the group, I think we all did.
"We're leading from the front and from the get-go and for us to come out and have a game like that, I think it gives us a lot of confidence and then it eases the minds of those other guys that are coming in.
"In the fourth when those guys do come in and give us that energy, Lee getting shots, J-Rob takes over in the second half. They're a little more relaxed, they don't feel like they're the ones that have to bring it back."
While the main men stood up, Froling wasn't about to take all the credit, with Todd Blanchfield and Lee combining for a key 17 points, the latter at a perfect 3-3 from the field.
The Korean sharp-shooter's consecutive long bombs sparked the game-turning 11-0 run midway through the final term. with Froling saying he only needs to glance at the bench this season to feel confident.
"Those [threes] were massive, the two back-to-back especially, they put us up by double digits," Froling said.
"It was funny, I was staring at J-Rob (Robinson), I was so open on the seal and thinking 'give it to me, give it to me' then Lee hits the corner three so it was 'all good, nice pass'.
"We've got so many guys that can come in and do that. Blanchfield's going to do that, Grida's going to hit some, Wani can do it. It was Lee tonight and any other night it could be any of those other guys.
"It helps me, it helps Tyler get more free and get easier buckets because you've got to be worried about those guys on the perimeter. It's a lot easier for us to get ours, the easier ones, instead of just feeling like we're just fighting this massive uphill battle [like last season]."
While they all stood up, it was Robinson who truly stole the show, with Froling effusive in his praise for the effort.
"He has the capability to be the best point-guard in the league," Froling said.
"It's his third NBL game, and the first one he got hurt of in. He's just going to get better and better.
"It was a bit of a disruptive preseason [for him], but as he starts to work us out, he's going to open it up for us, it's going be easier for him. He's going to be really good for us."
