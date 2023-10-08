Bulli Pass to close for essential road maintenance

Bulli Pass will close in both directions on Tuesday, October 10 for essential maintenance.
The closure will occur from 9am until 3pm, from Bulli to Bulli Tops along the Princes Highway (Bulli Pass), between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and M1 Princes Motorway.
Access for local residents will be maintained from Lawrence Hargrave only.
Diversions will be in place via Lawrence Hargrave Drive, M1 Princes Motorway and Memorial Drive, with motorists advised to allow approximately 15 minutes of additional travel time.
Separately, nighttime roadworks will conducted on Princes Highway in Bull from October 12 to 15.
Works will occur from 6pm until 2am each night, traffic will be affected in both directions and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.