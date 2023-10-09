The Mercury in 1994: Disabled man a break-in victim

Thieves ransacked the Cordeaux Heights home of a quadriplegic while he was out with friends at a Wollongong hotel.
The thieves would have known Paul Cole was disabled because of wheelchairs located in the home and a hoist over the bed.
Yet they still stole two TV sets, two video recorders, a compact disc player and fax machine.
The thieves also made off with bankbooks and passports.
Many of the electrical items were bought with money from a public appeal after Mr Cole became a quadriplegic in 1988 following an awkward fall which broke his neck.
Mr Cole was in the process of changing his contents insurance, so was not covered for the theft and could not afford to replace them.
Unable to work, the VCR and CD player were his main means of entertainment and also mental stimulation.
"My whole day revolves around what I have been taping and what I can watch to keep my mind active," Mr Cole said.
"I hope they feel good about what they have done."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.