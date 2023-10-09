Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1994: Disabled man a break-in victim

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cordeaux Heights man Paul Cole in front of the empty shelving that once held his TV and other electrical equipment. It was stolen by thieves while he was out.
Cordeaux Heights man Paul Cole in front of the empty shelving that once held his TV and other electrical equipment. It was stolen by thieves while he was out.

Looking back at October 10, 1994

Thieves ransacked the Cordeaux Heights home of a quadriplegic while he was out with friends at a Wollongong hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.