Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Mr Mandatory' Sam Goodman ready to steal the show on Tim Tsyzu undercard

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
October 9 2023 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman (right) returns to action on Sunday for the first time since seeing off Ra'eese Aleem (left) in June. Picture No Limit Boxing.
Sam Goodman (right) returns to action on Sunday for the first time since seeing off Ra'eese Aleem (left) in June. Picture No Limit Boxing.

He's never put more on the line as a pro, but Wollongong world-title prospect Sam Goodman insists his No. 1 position with the IBF isn't weighing heavily on his shoulders heading into Sunday's showdown with Miguel Flores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.