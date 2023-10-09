Data suggests Wollongong's e-scooter novelty may be wearing off

Figures suggest that the novelty of those new e-scooters may be wearing off after just a week.
But two-wheeled traffic along shared pathways in the Wollongong CBD is still higher than during the UCI week when cycles were everywhere.
Transport for NSW has set up traffic counters along several cycling routes in the city.
While the counters cannot distinguish between a cycle and an e-scooter, the "before and after" figures are staggering.
The weekend before the e-scooter launch the Smith Street counter recorded 235 hits. The following weekend, the first for the e-scooters, that number surged to 496 two-wheeled vehicles.
Last weekend, that counter recorded 320 two-wheelers. That's a big drop from the first weekend, but is still well ahead of the previous high of 235 for the counter.
That previous high was recorded during the UCI week, when cyclists from around the world were training for the races.
Transport for NSW said it wasn't definite that the spike in figures was due to the e-scooters but a spokeswoman said there had been a great deal of interest.
"The take-up to date has been higher than expected, and higher than other trial areas," the spokeswoman said.
"The start of the trial coincided with great weather, a long weekend and school holidays, and it's pleasing to see significant interest from the community.
"We will continue to monitor usage and demand in the trial area."
The trial is a Transport for NSW initiative, working with e-scooter provider Neuron.
In the first week since the trial began on Friday, September 29, a Neuron spokesman said more than 12,000 trips had been taken, totalling more than 28,000 kilometres.
