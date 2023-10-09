Good luck class of 2023; make the most of your opportunities Advertising Feature

Looking after yourself and setting a good study routine is vital when it comes to end of year exams. Picture Shutterstock

Serious studying has begun as final exams loom closer for Year 12 students across the country.

While the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) has already received almost 40,000 early-bird applications for undergraduate study in 2024 from Year 12 students, many will be waiting to see how their exam results help them choose their path after finishing school.

Phillip Williamson, one of the head teacher careers for the NSW government's Educational Pathways Program, said it was vital that Year 12 students went easy on themselves, did some self-reflection, and did their research.

"It's OK not to know what you want to do, don't put pressure on yourself," he said.

"With all the options available to you, sometimes decisions can be quite overwhelming.

"By removing the burden of expectation, you open yourself up to opportunities and possibilities that may present themselves."

Mr Williamson said it was also important for students to be open to possibilities.

"If you still don't know exactly what you want to do at university, there is no shame in deferring courses, undertaking vocational training or employment, enrolling in tertiary preparation programs, or taking a gap year to give you time to explore your options instead of jumping straight in," he said.

"No matter which path you choose to take, remember that your career is about the direction you take, not the destination."

While Year 12 students are advised not to put too much pressure on themselves, studying and being prepared is still important; however, study anxiety can cause real problems for students.

Experts at Australia's most experienced remote learning organisation, Open Colleges, said there were several tips students could use to help manage their anxiety:

Identify the source of your anxiety

Try mindfulness training

Seek support

Prioritise your physical health

Distance yourself

Emphasise positive self-talk

Procrastinate productively

Schedule your downtime

Plan and organise

Current Year 12 student Sophie said she wasn't overly nervous about her exams and had a plan in place to help her with studying.

"I think just trying to find a routine that works for you and sticking to it helps," she said.

"While I get studying is important, I think it's just as important to get time away from it and relax a bit."

Sophie said while coming up with a study schedule or plan could be easy, sticking to it could be the hard part.

"At the start, I was worried about distractions and found myself just scrolling through my phone quite a bit, but once I started focusing a bit more, I stopped doing that," she said.