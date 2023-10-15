Advocates like Wollongong trainer Liz Elliott are calling out for updated data on Australia's adult literacy levels.
While many Illawarra locals will readily tell others they struggle with maths, Ms Elliott said few people openly tell others they can't read.
"The majority are actually kids who've been to school in Australia and have just fallen through the cracks basically somewhere along the line," WEA Illawarra adult literacy trainer, Ms Elliott, said.
Calls to Reading and Writing hotline from Illawarra since 2020
Many of the callers to the Reading and Writing Hotline from the Illawarra region went to an Australian high school, 70 per cent completed year 10 and 14 per cent completed year 12.
Since 2020, 78 per cent of callers to the hotline in the Illawarra are from an English-speaking background.
While students line up at the Wollongong community college to enter their class, advocates say nationally there is little data about how many Australians are struggling to read and write.
The last comprehensive survey on adult literacy was by the OECD Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2013.
It found about 44 per cent of Australians read at a low literacy level, but Ms Elliott suspects "in the Illawarra that may be higher".
It is understood that Australia is not participating in the current 2022-2023 OECD international study which is administered every 10 years.
This means Australia cannot compare how literacy rates have changed since 2013 or how we compare to other countries, President of the Australian Council for Adult Literacy, Jo Medlin said.
The advocacy group uses the data to approach governments and bodies to invest in and be aware of adult literacy issues.
"[Talking to people] about changing their messaging because this many percentage of people are going to find it hard to understand what you want them to do with that form," Jo Medlin said.
The Australian government has funded its own national survey to measure adult literacy, numeracy, and digital skills which is understood to be conducted in 2025 and published in early 2026.
If Australia had recent adult literacy data that may encourage Illawarra locals to seek support, Ms Elliott said.
"Part of the problem is because there's not a lot of information about it, a lot of these people think they're the only person," she said.
"You're not alone. There are other people like you who are having a go."
