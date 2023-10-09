A select few blocks of harbourfront land at The Waterfront, Shell Cove are expected to fetch more than $3 million each.
The blocks are being flagged as The Waterfront's first opportunity to build a home fronting the boat harbour.
According to the developers, only the harbourside boardwalk below will separate the prestige harbourfront land blocks from the water, in the exclusive The Peninsula precinct.
This new release is in one of Shell Cove's most sought-after pockets, located between the beach and Shellharbour Marina.
There are 13 harbourfront blocks in the precinct and only three are being released in November this year.
These first three blocks will be available via Expressions of Interest, closing on November 6.
The blocks range in size from 450 square metres to 505 square metres, and are approved for homes up to three storeys in height.
According to Frasers, while backyards will back directly on to the harbour foreshore, they are elevated for privacy, offering buyers an opportunity to create their own exclusive harbourside outdoor relaxation and entertaining space.
The developers were unable to provide a price guide for the blocks being released next month.
However, Mathew Gulliver, development director Shell Cove at Frasers said the blocks would be highly sought-after.
"We're expecting pricing of these harbourfront land lots to exceed prices already achieved for land within The Peninsula of $2.98 million," he said.
The latest listing follows recent reports made about homes in Shell Cove with waterproofing and construction issues.
According to Frasers, buyers can use their own builders and architects to build on these latest blocks.
For those preferring a beachfront home, Mr Gulliver said some of the lots in The Peninsula precinct currently for sale are positioned to take advantage of potential ocean views from the first and loft levels.
The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a master-planned community by Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property Australia.
The Peninsula Precinct will comprise 66 blocks of land - the only precinct to offer beachfront land with direct access to Shellharbour South Beach, as well as blocks fronting the marina.
The 16 beachfront blocks will have potential beach and ocean views from the first and loft levels, while the 13 harbourfront blocks will feature harbour frontage with marina and harbour views from all levels.
A further 37 coastal blocks of land will enjoy close proximity to both the marina and beach, amongst which are four potential duplex blocks.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.