'Don't leave this conversation dead': Indigenous women urge Illawarra voters

Katelyn Burnes and Josie Smith have implored people across the Illawarra to consider the past and vote for the future in Saturday's referendum.
The 20-year-olds are University of Wollongong students and have thought deeply about the Voice to parliament.
Now they want the rest of the Illawarra to do the same.
"It's important to be educated as this will have the biggest impact on our future and our children's future," Ms Burnes said.
"This probably won't be 100 per cent on course and be perfect in your lifetime, but give it the space and time to grow so that it can have a positive impact on your kids, your grandkids and great grandkids - and all the future generations to come."
The Wonnarua woman, from the NSW Hunter Valley, is studying social work at UOW and understands why some First Nations people intend to vote no on Saturday.
"For some First Nations people it's a little scary, there's a level of mistrust and fear when it comes to anything to do with the government.
"There are a lot of Elders who have had a lot of trauma that stems from government actions, so I think a lot of them are scared on what this means, but I think that it's important to recognise that this is a positive step and not a negative," she said.
Ms Smith, a Wailwan and Gamilaraay woman studying public health at UOW, has a message for older Australians undecided on where their vote should go.
"Don't leave this conversation dead; don't leave it unsaid," she said. "Think about your children, your grandchildren ...
"This is our future, be it Indigenous or non-Indigenous.
"This is an important discussion to be a part of. There's heaps of resources online that you can read, look up what the constitutional change is and what it can do, and try to make a decision from there."
