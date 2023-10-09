Community wins extra time to have say on Illawarra wind farm proposal

Illawarra residents will have an extra month to make a submission about the region's proposed offshore wind zone.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said she had listened to people's concerns about the consultation period on the divisive proposal coinciding with the Voice referendum and school holidays.
These were raised during a fiery forum at Thirroul Community centre on Saturday, where opponents of the zone also said they had not heard about the offshore wind zone until a week ago.
The consultation period opened on August 14, with the Federal Government asking for feedback on a zone covering 1461 square kilometres of ocean between 10 and 30 kilometres offshore.
Ms Byrnes said she had asked Environment Minister Chris Bowen to see if there would be anyway to extend the consultation process.
"Due to the zone having not been declared yet, the Minister is able to allow additional submissions before declaration," she said.
"Minister Bowen has agreed to provide Illawarra residents with an additional 30 days, up until 15 November, to make a submission on the proposed offshore wind zone."
Ms Byrnes said the consultation period was "an open, transparent and genuine consultation process which has encouraged all community members to get involved and have their say on the proposed zone".
In recent weeks, there has been significant debate about the proposal to zone an area to make way for a future wind farm with parts of the Illawarra community strongly objecting to the proposal.
They have mainly cited the visual affects on the coastline and its potential for negative impacts on marine life.
However, others including green groups, University of Wollongong scientists and community organisation like Hi Neighbour and Electrify 2515 have welcomed the shift towards renewable energy.
Supporters also say the zone would help create thousands of new jobs as the region faces massive change in its traditional industries, like coal mining.
