The six-year-old South Coast golfer who is an Australian Open champion

A six-year-old has gone from chipping golf balls in the backyard to winning tournaments.
Vincent Muller is the latest US Kids Golf Australian Open champion following a terrific display in the six and under age group in Rockhampton on September 26 and 27.
Vincent ended up winning his age group by four strokes.
His father Brendan, who was also his caddy, said he knew he was capable of winning.
"I always knew he could play that well, but even though there was pressure from the tournament scene, he just went out to do his thing," Brendan said.
"He started a little shaky on the second day but in the back of my mind, I knew he would take it out.
"It was well deserved as he is very dedicated to the sport."
Following his Open victory, Vincent finished his US Kids Golf Sydney Winter Tour with another win on October 4 to be crowned Tour Champion.
He remained on the top of the leaderboard points throughout the last few rounds of the tour and finished on top, shooting one under on the last day.
The youngster started playing golf when he was three-years-old after first encountering the sport during a Christmas party.
"I played a game of golf with my colleagues at a Christmas party and when I got my clubs out, he took one and started hitting balls with it," Brendan said.
"During COVID-19, we got him some plastic clubs and he started chipping balls in the backyard.
"I noticed he had a good swing, so I got him some real clubs and balls.
"We then took him to the Gerringong Golf Club and he started taking group lessons."
Vincent, whose biggest strength is his short game, aims to be the best in the world one day.
"I'm going to beat Cameron Smith", he said.
By winning the Australian Open, Vincent qualified for the World Championships which will be held in North Carolina next year.
