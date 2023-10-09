Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra woman admits to assault for slapping son, 5

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 9 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:02pm
Wollongong Courthouse. File picture by Robert Peet

An Illawarra woman has admitted to assaulting her five-year-old son by slapping him, but says she acted out of frustration arising from a child who refused to take "no" for an answer.

