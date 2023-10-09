An Illawarra woman has admitted to assaulting her five-year-old son by slapping him, but says she acted out of frustration arising from a child who refused to take "no" for an answer.
The 41-year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to a charge of common assault in relation to the July 2023 incident.
Documents tendered to the court say that on that day, a witness heard an argument then saw the woman slap her son on the arm.
The boy then stumbled back about a metre and fell into a wall behind him, before his mother grabbed him by the arm, pulled him up and put him back inside the room at the emergency accommodation they were staying in.
The witness reported the slap "looked to be pretty hard", but they did not see any mark on the boy.
The witness called police, who later attended and arrested the woman. They also recorded CCTV footage showing the boy stumbling backwards after he was hit.
The court heard that on the day of the assault, the victim was constantly asking for Krispy Kreme doughnuts and would not accept "no".
Her defence lawyer said her actions were borne out of frustration and she regretted what she did.
The woman had no matters of this kind on her record, nor any prior criminal convictions.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said the woman had crossed a line and her actions were unacceptable.
"Children are entitled not to be assaulted," Ms Fleming said.
She noted the woman had been living in emergency accommodation and in distress.
Ms Fleming did not record a conviction but sentenced the woman to a conditional release order, directing her to comply with an apprehended violence order protecting the child.
