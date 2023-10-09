The latest fast food addition to the Illawarra's ever-burgeoning menu has been heralded in typically polarised fashion.
Of course, McDonald's is hardly new, but this is the newest Macca's.
You'll spot the latest set of Golden Arches at Albion Park - and barely two-and-a-half kilometres from an existing Maccas at Albion Park Rail.
And its first day has been the subject of much comment on social media.
Comments regarding the "murderous traffic" ran rife, as did the lack of parking on Monday's big opening day but some handed out bouquets not brickbats.
"If it employs local people, that puts money back into the community, isn't that a good thing?" one commentator asked rhetorically.
Another wrote: "Most of these businesses are franchises owned by local people, employ local people and support local charities!"
Comment also raged about the value of yet another global franchise over a "local business".
"The days of small shops are over. They can't afford the rents landlords charge," one person wrote.
But then, highest on the list of associated topics was ... you guessed, the traffic.
And no surprise, the hottest of topics was how to beat the queues.
It's not actually such a new topic as it was covered in intricate detail more than a year go.
"Two small Albion Park laneways could end up funnelling a chunk of the traffic heading to a proposed McDonald's store," the Mercury wrote on July 13, 2022.
As one commenter said: "[It's] not that hard if you know the short cuts. I had to do a loop to get there."
Another voice of reason said: "The routes in and out were in the original plans. They could have been objected to at the time. As can be seen there, they're currently working on the left turn only road from Tongarra Road."
And so it went on ...
Expect more of the same when details emerge of Wollongong's latest Maccas in Flinders Street as it too will involve a high traffic area, a roundabout, and a multimtude of nearby Golden Arches.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.