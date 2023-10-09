The rap sheets of seven alleged Illawarra criminals on the run have been released by police.
The six men and one woman are wanted for a range of alleged offences including domestic violence, stealing, personal violence, and aggravated driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Their ages range from 24 to 48 and police have issued warrants for each of them.
In no particular order, this is who police are looking for.
Joseph Thomas is known to frequent the Warilla area and surrounding suburbs.
Andrew Donovan is known to frequent Warrawong and surrounding suburbs.
Anthony Brooks is known to frequent Lake Heights, Warrawong and surrounding suburbs.
Cherie Bell is known to frequent Dapto and surrounding suburbs.
Luke Martin is known to frequent Port Kembla, Warrawong, and surrounding suburbs.
Adam Seaby is known to frequent Barrack Heights, Lake Illawarra and surrounding suburbs.
Adrian Clark is known to frequent Warilla and surrounding suburbs.
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899.
