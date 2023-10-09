Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Photos

Illawarra's most wanted: Police call for public's help

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:20am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mugshots revealed of seven Illawarra offenders who are on the run. Pictures by NSW Police
Mugshots revealed of seven Illawarra offenders who are on the run. Pictures by NSW Police

The rap sheets of seven alleged Illawarra criminals on the run have been released by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.