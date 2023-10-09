Woolworths have scotched rumours that a McDonald's will feature in the Kiama Village redevelopment.
The Terralong Street shopping centre is owned by Woolworths and is in the midst of both internal and external renovations to increase the number of shops and facilities.
The work is planned to be finished by December this year.
In a Facebook group of Kiama residents, Darren Reive said he had heard McDonald's was going into the new development.
"Designated spot in upgrade, apparently," he wrote.
"Council do not need to approve it because it's in a shopping centre? What do we all think about this? Who's going to save us from this?"
However, when contacted by the Mercury, Woolworths said that wasn't in their plans.
"We're not in active tenancy discussions with McDonald's," a Woolworths spokesman said.
"There are a number of tenancies signed on to be part of the completed development."
The spokesman said these included Snap Fitness, Coffee Emporium, Sushi Hub and Noodle Paradise.
However, judging by the response on the Facebook post, plenty of Kiama residents would welcome the Golden Arches.
"Why not? We have a Red Rooster, a Subway and a Domino's," wrote Paul Braddish.
"What's the difference? I'm up for it."
Michael Matlijovski echoed the opinions of many with comments about how it could boost employment prospects in Kiama.
"In the end it gives the locals jobs especially the young crowds and it's a local business," he said.
"All McDonald's in Shellharbour City LGA are currently owned by local residents, so it does make them local businesses just like others."
