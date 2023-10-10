Another big apartment complex is on the cards

Plans for a four-storey apartment complex made up of 50 units have been released - and it's not in the Wollongong CBD.
New proposals for large apartment blocks and towers have been popping up regularly in the city CBD.
But one developer has turned their eye south, to Stream Hill, to build 50 apartments.
LCA Developments has lodged plans for the apartment block on Sheaffes Road, which will sit at the eastern end of two rows of already-approved townhouses.
"The layout and built form of the proposed development is contemporary in character and has been designed to reflect the newly transforming and evolving streetscape amenity to be established for the [Stream Hill] area," the development application's statement of environmental effects said.
"The presentation of an attractive environment for this development will be enhanced further by site landscaping."
There would be 17 one-bedroom apartments and 33 two-bedroom units, with 50 residential spaces and 10 for visitors.
As part of the wider development, known as Madison Park, three new streets will be built - MacRae Street, Bishop Drive and Lloyd Davis Avenue.
A traffic study lodged as part of the development application found that Sheaffes Road in its current state could support the extra vehicle movements from the complex.
However it was understood the council would be looking to upgrade the road as the Stream Hill-West Dapto area expanded.
The development application is on public exhibition until October 23.
