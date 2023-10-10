Illawarra Mercury
Berkeley Sports unveil Glenn Dorrian as their 2024 District League head coach

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 10 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:25pm
Glenn Dorrian (left) and a teammate celebrate after scoring a goal for Berkeley Sports during the 2009 District League grand final. Picture by Ken Robertson
He was a key figure during Berkeley Sport's golden era of football, and Glenn Dorrian hopes to guide the Goats towards further success as he returns to his beloved club.

