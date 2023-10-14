Illawarra Mercury
Why adult literacy data matters: From engaging with Voice to Parliament to every day

Updated October 14 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
WEA Illawarra adult literacy trainer, Liz Elliott holds reading material at Wollongong campus of WEA Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet
In Australia, we don't know how many adults struggle to read and write, according to advocates the last comprehensive study was published 10 years ago.

