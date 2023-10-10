Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park woman jailed for breaching AVO protecting ex-partner

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
October 10 2023
Bree Brownlie, pictured in 2022. File picture
An Albion Park woman will spend Christmas behind bars after admitting to breaching an apprehended domestic violence order in place to protect her ex-partner.

