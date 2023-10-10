Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health
Watch

Smoke warning with hazard reductions to take place in Heathcote, Bangor

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
October 10 2023 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Smoke will be visible across the northern Illawarra from Friday, as firefighters take advantage of cooler conditions to conduct hazard reductions burns in at-risk bushland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.