Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Illawarra cops donate police jackets, boots to Lifeline

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Superintendent Keith Price, Lifeline South Coast CEO Renee Green and Constable Casey Mitchell with the donated jackets and boots. Picture by Adam McLean
Acting Superintendent Keith Price, Lifeline South Coast CEO Renee Green and Constable Casey Mitchell with the donated jackets and boots. Picture by Adam McLean

The stories these jackets and boots could tell you would curl your toes, and now they could be yours for the keeping - the clothing that is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.