The stories these jackets and boots could tell you would curl your toes, and now they could be yours for the keeping - the clothing that is.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers have paid it forward and donated boxes of leather jackets and boots, formerly worn by cops on the beat, to charity.
The jackets - with police branding carefully unpicked and removed - were worn by police officers who have now retired or left the job.
When the donation offer of 50 leather jackets and 15 pairs of boots was made to Lifeline South Coast, the charity's CEO Renee Green gladly accepted.
"We would love more people like the police to be thinking about how they can reuse and repurpose their old uniforms," she said.
"It's not only for the environmental benefit, when things are sold in our shop all those proceeds go to our suicide prevention services. It's just a win-win."
Some jackets are as-new with some cops not wearing them since they graduated from the Goulburn police academy, Constable Casey Mitchell said.
"They are generally of very, very good condition. They're very expensive, good-quality jackets and they can definitely be used by people in need," she said.
Usually the jackets and boots are sent back to NSW Police for destruction, however Lake Illawarra's volunteer in police, Ray Kearin, works to give them a new life.
"I sort through the ones worth keeping," he said.
"I take all the police information and stitching off so that they can be donated to a local charity.
"They're such good quality and rather than see them destroyed, I'd prefer they be donated locally for people who are in need."
Acting Superintendent Keith Price said cost of living pressures are exacerbating mental health issues in the Illawarra, and he's hopeful this donation will provide some relief.
"Initiatives such as this are a really good initiative not only to help Lifeline, but just to help those who are struggling in the community to have some decent clothing for those colder periods of the year," he said.
The donated jackets can be purchased as Lifeline's op shops in Wollongong, Corrimal and Dapto.
