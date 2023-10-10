The new owners of the former North Wollongong Bunnings store site say they plan to activate "the forgotten little pocket of Wollongong".
The developers also hope to enlist major players in the architectural world to devise concept ideas for a mixed use project.
The site, listed for sale earlier this year, has sold for $40 million.
The 2.73-hectare site, located at 73-75 Gipps Street, was marketed by Colliers as "a significant development proposition poised to become a major residential mixed use apartment development".
Wollongong Investments No. 7 Pty Ltd , a "special purpose vehicle" of Sydney-based developer Level 33 were the successful purchaser.
Co-selling agent, managing director of Colliers Wollongong Simon Kersten said it was expected the company would eventually lodge a DA "for a mixed use development of some kind".
Will Wehbe, manager of development at Level 33 told the Mercury the site had considerable appeal.
"I think what really stood out to us was, it's an area at the moment which has so much potential to give back," he said.
"That commercial corridor down there is relatively bare, and I think if we can activate this with a really well thought out retail precinct, we can really engage the amenity on that block and we can change the entire dynamic of that area.
"We can activate the park, activate the entire traffic thoroughfare all the way back up Keira Street to the CBD.
"That was probably the biggest appeal to us - it's kind of like the forgotten little pocket of Wollongong over there."
Mr Wehbe said it was too early to say how many shops and apartments could be created on the site, as they were now going out to tender for architectural firms to seek their concept ideas to best activate the site.
"We're going out to some of the biggest players at the moment... People who have done master-planned communities in and around Sydney and Australia," he said.
It's the latest project for Level 33, who have established a considerable presence in the Illawarra.
A massive 262-unit apartment complex could soon sit on a now vacant corner of the Crown Street and Gladstone Avenue intersection in Wollongong.
A development application for the 19-storey mixed residential and commercial development was lodged with Wollongong City Council earlier this year.
Their multi-storey apartment block in Flinders Street will go ahead following a Land and Environment ruling.
Plans for the seven to nine-storey complex across five lots of land at 35-43 Flinders Street - which included the Villa D'oro restaurant - were revealed in September 2021.
The development would include 201 apartments - the bulk of which with two bedrooms, with 55 one-bedroom apartments and just four with three bedrooms.
Also, the Chicko's restaurant in Wollongong could be replaced by a 14-storey apartment block.
A development application for the site - opposite the WIN Entertainment Centre - has been lodged with council.
The proposed development will include retail outlets on the ground and mezzanine levels, with 21 apartments across the remaining floors.
Meanwhile, last year Kiama council approved the sale of its Akuna Street landholdings.
The Akuna Street properties were bought by Level 33 for $28 million.
At the time, Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said it was the single biggest commercial transaction in council history.
The proposal for the mixed use project includes 82 luxury apartments and about 5000 square metres of retail, but has not yet been lodged with council.
