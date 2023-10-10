Illawarra Mercury
Bomaderry man in court charged with police pursuit, AVO breach

By Natalie Croxon
October 10 2023 - 3:10pm
Kalin Stewart. Picture from Facebook
Kalin Stewart. Picture from Facebook

A Bomaderry man stands accused of leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 90kmh in a 40 zone, as well as breaching an apprehended violence order protecting a woman he allegedly threatened.

