A Bomaderry man stands accused of leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 90kmh in a 40 zone, as well as breaching an apprehended violence order protecting a woman he allegedly threatened.
Kalin Stewart made a bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after being charged with contravening an AVO, custody of a knife in a public place, and police pursuit.
The 27-year-old was arrested on Sunday, October 8 after he allegedly attended a Horsley address in contravention of an AVO.
Court documents said the woman protected by the AVO let Stewart attend the address, despite holding fears for her own safety, because he allegedly threatened on a regular basis to assault her if she did not.
Police were called and arrested Stewart after seeing him jump over a fence into the neighbouring yard.
Officers allegedly found him with a knife with a six-centimetre blade, which he said he had picked up in the backyard.
The victim told police that she was fearful for her safety because of alleged ongoing threats from Stewart.
Stewart was also charged with leading police on a chase on the morning of September 11.
Police alleged he was behind the wheel of a black Mazda 3 that police tried to pull over in Plunkett Street, Nowra
Stewart allegedly failed to stop even after police activated the lights and sirens on their vehicle, at points cutting onto the wrong side of the road, becoming airborne after driving over a roundabout, and reaching speeds of about 90kmh in areas with limits of 40 and 50kmh.
Officers terminated the pursuit, and it was not until after Stewart was arrested on October 8 in Horsley that he was charged over the incident.
Court documents said police recognised the vehicle because they had stopped it on the previous Saturday night; an officer was allegedly able to identify Stewart as the driver due to numerous interactions with him in the past.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran opposed Stewart's release on bail, citing concerns he would commit offences, fail to appear at court, and endanger the safety of the victim.
Sergeant Corran said the prosecution had strong cases in both matters, and noted Stewart had a history of violence.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt said Stewart was a young Aboriginal man with stable accommodation in Bomaderry.
Mr Holt said Stewart could comply with any bail conditions.
But Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said Stewart had a history of domestic violence matters and a previous police pursuit on his record.
She said Stewart was on parole for robbery and possessing a firearm in a public place.
Ms Fleming said she was not satisfied conditions of bail could mitigate the risks and refused the application.
Stewart will return to court later in October.
