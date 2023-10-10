Illawarra Mercurysport
Peatling suffers cheekbone fracture, out of Hawks road double

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 10 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:52pm
Mason Peatling will be sidelined for at least a month with a fractured cheekbone. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Hawks recruit Mason Peatling is facing an extended stint on the sidelines, with scans following Saturday's win over South East Melbourne revealing a cheekbone fracture.

