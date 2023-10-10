Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra electricity complaints rise as households go off grid

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
October 11 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Smith has hooked up his house and farm in Jamberoo to a solar and battery system. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Alan Smith has hooked up his house and farm in Jamberoo to a solar and battery system. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Amid rising electricity prices and lower payments for solar power fed back into the grid, more Illawarra residents are "sticking it to the grid" and becoming self-sufficient in electricity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.