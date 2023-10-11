Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Ribbonwood, Blueberry Ash buildings at IRT Woonona to be demolished

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
October 11 2023 - 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IRT plans to demolish its Ribbonwood and Blueberry Ash buildings at IRT Woonona. Picture by Sylvia Liber
IRT plans to demolish its Ribbonwood and Blueberry Ash buildings at IRT Woonona. Picture by Sylvia Liber

IRT will close and demolish two complexes at its Woonona aged care home, temporarily adding to the already crippling shortage of aged care beds in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.