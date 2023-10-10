Paramedics took a young girl to hospital following a three-vehicle crash at Albion Park Rail.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Princes Highway just north of the Oak Flats roundabout about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
Paramedics treated three patients at the scene and transported one, a girl aged under 10 suffering an injury to her stomach, to Wollongong Hospital.
Live Traffic NSW advised that southbound traffic on the highway was affected, with lanes closed for a time.
The scene has since been cleared.
