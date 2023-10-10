Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla sex assault accused Jasmine Agostini in court over fresh firebomb claims

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated October 10 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 6:36pm
Jasmine Agostini as she appears in a post to social media. Picture from Facebook.
A woman is accused of trying to firebomb a man's car while she was already on bail for allegedly kidnapping and jointly sexually assault a different man at Port Kembla.

