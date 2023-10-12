Ex-Dragon Trent Barrett lists multi-million dollar Barrack Point home

Is a league legend about to set a new suburb price record?
Former St George Illawarra player Trent Barrett has listed his luxury Barrack Point home, with expectations it could attract a record-breaking price.
The five-bedroom, Hamptons-style new-build has a prime waterfront position along with plenty of high-end inclusions.
Documents reveal the property was bought by the Parramatta Eels assistant coach in 2019 for $1.764 million.
It then had an older style home on the block, with the current impressive digs built in 2022 by Barrett.
This follows the suburb's record price being smashed last month by more than $3 million, with the sale of a $6.8 million beachfront home at 41 Junction Road.
Also making headlines was the news that the former site of the North Wollongong Bunnings store has new owners, in what is being claimed to be "the highest value sale of an inner-city development site in Wollongong history".
The 2.73-hectare site has sold for $40 million.
Wollongong Investments No. 7 Pty Ltd, a "special purpose vehicle" of Sydney-based developer Level 33 were the successful purchaser.
Find out more about their plans.
Meanwhile, the sale of a Figtree home under the hammer has smashed the house price record for that suburb.
The home was the subject of "aggressive" bidding at auction, eventually selling for more than $3 million.
The four-bedroom home sits on 1.82 hectares. Take a tour here.
Elsewhere in the region, an absolute oceanfront home with beach access at Wombarra has been snapped up by an interstate buyer, moments after passing in at auction.
The home at 609 Lawrence Hargrave Drive sold for $5 million.
This was after the property had recently returned to the market with a significantly reduced asking price.
A select few blocks of harbourfront land at The Waterfront, Shell Cove are expected to fetch more than $3 million each.
The blocks are being flagged as The Waterfront's first opportunity to build a home fronting the boat harbour.
Only the harbourside boardwalk below will separate the prestige harbourfront land blocks from the water.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Positioned opposite the grassy headland reserve and with breathtaking views along Werri Beach, this captivating property has been designed to embrace the natural beauty of its location.
