The matter of a pedestrian killed in a road crash outside Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast Fruit and Deli has been briefly mentioned in court.
East Corrimal man Jamie Eastwood, 62, has been charged with negligent driving occasioning death in relation to the April 2 tragedy, which claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman.
The woman is believed to have crossed the fruit shop's driveway along the Princes Highway about 8.20am when Eastwood, driving a black Toyota Hilux, turned out of the driveway and onto the roadway.
Paramedics treated the woman for her injuries at the scene, but she could not be saved.
Eastwood, represented by a lawyer, did not personally appear as the case was mentioned in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, October 10.
The court heard some CCTV footage relevant to the court proceedings had recently been made available to Eastwood's lawyer.
The matter returns to court on November 7.
