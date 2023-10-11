Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra u17 cricket side off to winning start in NSW Youth Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
October 11 2023 - 3:37pm
Illawarra U17 cricket team, back (L -R): Austin Snell, Tyler Davidson, Darcy Norris, Dominic Batten, Joshua Garnero (c) Logan Jensen, Harrison Deck. Front (L R): William Muller, Joel Mikleus, Oliver Smith, Blake Cattle, Aidan Vardy. Picture supplied
Illawarra will be out to make it two wins from as many NSW u17 Cricket Youth Championships fixtures when they take on Sutherland at Keira Oval this Sunday.

