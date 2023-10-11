Illawarra u17 cricket side off to winning start in NSW Youth Championships

Illawarra will be out to make it two wins from as many NSW u17 Cricket Youth Championships fixtures when they take on Sutherland at Keira Oval this Sunday.
Illawarra opened their Watson Shield campaign with an impressive seven-wicket win over Blacktown at the same venue last Sunday.
The visiting Blacktown side won the toss and elected to bat.
They looked like building a competitive total after progressing to 1/44 from 16 overs before Illawarra bowler Tyler Davidson pulled off a triple wicket maiden to turn the tide in favour of the home side.
Illawarra went on to bundle Blacktown out for just 104 runs from their 50 overs.
Davidson was the pick of Illawarra bowlers snaring 3/8 from his six overs while William Muller took 2/8 from his three late overs, on debut.
llawarra struggled at first in reply and found themselves at 3/32 after eight overs before Blake Cattle (39 not out) and Logan Jensen (33 no) took care of the remaining runs with an unbeaten 74 run partnership, surpassing the total with 26 overs remaining.
The bonus point victory puts Illawarra clear at the top of the 11 team ladder after week 1 much to the pleasure of coach Will Badger.
"For a team of lads ranging from age 14 through to 17, to come together from six different local clubs, with very limited preparation - this has been an awesome start for us," Badger said.
Having an Illawarra team competing back in the Sydney-based Watson Shield is a proud moment for co-coach Mark Johnston.
"It's been six years since we've entered a team in this competition and it was great to kick off the season here at Keira Oval and see so many of our players contributing. We had four players today making their debut for Illawarra," Johnston said.
Illawarra takes on Sutherland at Keira Oval on Sunday from 10am.
