The Mercury in 1996: Stephen Martin MP caught in Super League stoush

Federal MP Stephen Martin found himself caught up in the Super League war.
Mr Martin was a member of the Steelers board and felt they should hear what Super League had to offer.
He failed to convince the other board members of that, losing the vote.
He resigned from the board that night - the unofficial reason was that he was sick of being perceived by the board as a Super League sympathiser.
"I have never said that the Steelers should join Super League," Mr Martin said. "All I have ever said is that the Steelers should at least find out what Super League could offer us."
That claim fell on deaf ears at the South Coast Labour Council, where secretary Paul Matters said in a letter that Mr Martin's rumoured support for the breakaway competition was "a disgrace".
"Furthermore, your attempt to destabilise the Illawarra Steelers will undoubtedly fail," Mr Matters said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.