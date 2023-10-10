Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Where to catch a local production of The Wedding Singer this October

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 11 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All the best bits of the 1980s from big, frizzy hair to taffeta dresses and epic mullets will be rolled into an Illawarra stage production of The Wedding Singer from October 19 to 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.