Where to catch a local production of The Wedding Singer this October

All the best bits of the 1980s from big, frizzy hair to taffeta dresses and epic mullets will be rolled into an Illawarra stage production of The Wedding Singer from October 19 to 22.
The Woods-Ray Theatricals are behind the new production based on the Adam Sandler movie, which will play out at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre for five shows only.
The musical is set in 1985 and follows rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart after he is left at the alter, and subsequently falls for waitress Julia who is about to marry a Wall Street shark.
The Illawarra-based amateur musical society aims to bring a range of high-quality productions to the stage while providing enriching opportunities for the community to perform, while the production will include a cast of 18 performers.
Expect to see high-energy choreography to rival a retro jazzercise video, classic '80s glamour and a charming script.
The cast includes Conor Healey-Green as Robbie Hart, Hayley Bannerman as Julia, Ella Perusco as Holly, Anne-Marie Fanning as Rosie, Angel Duggan as George, Liam Carey as Sammy, Sarah Gray as Linda and Flynn Piper as Glen.
Run time is two hours and 20 minutes, including interval. Ticket prices start at $64.90, via www.merrigong.com.au.
