Incredible views over Werri Beach

Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Positioned opposite the grassy headland reserve and with breathtaking views along Werri Beach, this captivating property has been designed to embrace the natural beauty of its location.
Greg Crumpton from Stone Real Estate said the owners should be commended for their vision to create such a unique escape.
"Nestled amongst the tropical Balinese gardens, which wrap around the home, the property provides its own private world," he said. "Designed by PRM Architects, this is without a doubt one of Gerringong's most fabulous homes."
The modern style and open plan living provide the perfect blend from indoor to outdoor areas.
Complete with stone benchtops and butler's pantry, the impressive kitchen overlooks the beautiful living and dining space, which opens via glass bi-fold doors direct to the magnesium mineral lap pool for easy living and impressive entertaining.
There are multiple north-facing outdoor areas, both covered and open, to enjoy all year round. The private backyard is like a tropical oasis and features a cosy fire pit.
"This contemporary home must be inspected to appreciate the serene coastal essence and tranquillity of this property," Mr Crumpton said.
Every bedroom has been cleverly designed to embrace the views, but the incredible main bedroom is a true retreat in itself and must be seen to be believed.
Escape to the sunken spa or relax in front of the gas fireplace while watching the waves roll in along Werri Beach. The en suite shower is positioned to capture the breathtaking views, the balcony is perfect for your morning sunrise coffee, or you can catch up on your emails at the study nook.
Extraordinary extras in this home include a second living area, lots of glass and timber throughout, exceptional storage, ducted air-conditioning and a double lock-up garage.
"Set opposite the headland providing space and privacy, the home showcases stunning views along the sands of Werri Beach, the famous green hills and the gorgeous night lights of the town," Mr Crumpton said.
"Life in this home is like being on a permanent holiday. Here you can look forward to creating lifetime memories to treasure forever."
This amazing property is located just a stroll away from the beach, rock pools and the wonderful vibe of Gerringong's restaurants, cafes, bars and boutiques.
