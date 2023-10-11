A lavish waterfront property at Kiama that boasts eye-catching views has found a new owner, after failing to attract any bids at auction earlier this year.
'Glenlorne', at 36 Elanora Road, Kiama Heights sold for $3,375,000.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the region, a home in Wollongong's northern suburbs being "immaculately presented" has helped it fetch more than $4 million.
'Glenlorne' is located in a cul-de-sac, and enjoys eye-catching vistas of Loves Bay.
The home went under the hammer in July, but didn't attract any registered bidders or bids. Instead, it was passed in with a vendor's bid of $3.25 million.
Selling agent, Bernadette Farrell from Ray White Gerringong said the home sold to an out-of-area family, located south of Sydney, who planned to utilise it as a weekender.
CoreLogic records show the home sold after 105 days on the market.
"Given that location there was a lot of interest, but when you're in that type of price bracket, the pool of buyers is smaller," Ms Farrell said.
"The buyers just loved the views. I showed them a number of properties, but this one had the privacy aspect, the views, and the peace and quiet of the area.
"They love the idea of having their own private oasis."
Ms Farrell previously told the Mercury there wasn't a price guide available, but a comparable waterfront sale was 52 Elanora Road, Kiama Heights, which sold for $3,850,000 in May 2022.
'Glenlorne' sits on 739.8 square metres and features six bedrooms, with panoramic views unfolding through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Timber floors have been used on the entirety of the entry level, which also encompasses a master bedroom with a spacious ensuite, a second bedroom, and a full bathroom.
According to CoreLogic records, 'Glenlorne' previously sold in March 2006 for $980,000.
Meanwhile, a home located close to Coledale's popular beaches has sold for more than $4 million.
This was the first time the home had been offered to the market since completion 14 years ago.
The home, located at 7 Northcote Street, Coledale, sold for $4.1 million.
Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said it was sold to a local buyer who had been looking for a property to retire to.
"It was a really high quality home - immaculately presented, nothing to do, not a cent needed to be spent on it," she said.
"People at the moment are looking for finished homes that they can walk into, and I think that was a key factor in the sale."
The three-bedroom home boasts ocean views and sits on 417 square metres.
The home features multiple internal and external living spaces that create panoramic views from the beachfront dining/living with its 4.5-metre high cathedral ceilings.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.