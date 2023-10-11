Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dylan Caton re-signs with Illawarra Premier League club Helensburgh Thistle

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 11 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh midfielder Dylan Caton will remain at the Thistle in 2024. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Helensburgh midfielder Dylan Caton will remain at the Thistle in 2024. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

New Helensburgh coach Paul Michlmayr has taken the first steps towards shoring up his 2024 squad, with midfielder Dylan Caton inking a fresh contract with the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.