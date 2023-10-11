Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Ride for Em 2023 cyclists soon to set off on fundraising event

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 12 2023 - 7:36am, first published October 11 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily So, who died of the brain cancer DIPG; her parents, Dr B.J. and Heather So; and Dr So and Grant Mackay in the Ride for Em jerseys - yellow and grey, Emily's favourite colours. Pictures supplied, and by Adam McLean
Emily So, who died of the brain cancer DIPG; her parents, Dr B.J. and Heather So; and Dr So and Grant Mackay in the Ride for Em jerseys - yellow and grey, Emily's favourite colours. Pictures supplied, and by Adam McLean

A band of 11 cyclists are gearing up for a 500-kilometre ride from Mount Kosciuszko to Wollongong to fund research into an incurable childhood brain cancer and honour the life of a little girl who lost her life to the disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.